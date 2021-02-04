Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -351.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Wedbush upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

