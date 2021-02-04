Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 121.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.