Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,096 shares in the company, valued at $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

