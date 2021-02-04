Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

