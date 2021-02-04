Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,050 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

AKAM stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

