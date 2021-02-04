The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 2.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.