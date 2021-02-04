Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rises By 14.4%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

