Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 476,101 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

