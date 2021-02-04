R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.43

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 4725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 299.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,121 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 94,208 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

