Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of PLAN opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,184 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

