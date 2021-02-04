Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.66 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $202.40 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.