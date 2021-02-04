Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.39 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

