Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,705 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,528,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.18 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

