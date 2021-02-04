ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Summit Insights upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

