Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $42,556,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

