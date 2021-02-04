Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.87

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

