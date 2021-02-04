Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target at $75.60

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Safehold has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $79.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

