Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $55.82

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,484 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.