Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.85. Eskay Mining shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 445,869 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.28 million and a PE ratio of -86.90.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

