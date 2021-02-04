Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Short Interest Update

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 787,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Cosan stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.0234 dividend. This is a boost from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cosan by 48.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 182.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cosan by 39.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

