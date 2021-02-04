QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCRH opened at $40.00 on Thursday. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

