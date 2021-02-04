Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 578.5 days.
OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.