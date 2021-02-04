Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 578.5 days.

OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

