Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

