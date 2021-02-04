-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

IFRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in InflaRx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

