Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

