Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Atkore International Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

ATKR stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,817.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

