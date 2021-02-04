McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.66. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 242,878 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$666.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.45.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

