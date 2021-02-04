Short Interest in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Increases By 22.7%

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 65.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

