Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 984,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:SSL opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sasol by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sasol by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

