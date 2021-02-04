Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 984,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE:SSL opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Featured Article: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.