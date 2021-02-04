ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $59.45

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $53.00. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 24,106 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,294 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

