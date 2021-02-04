Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) PT Raised to $189.00

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $168.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 64.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

