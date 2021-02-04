NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.65.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

