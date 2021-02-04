Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $53.84 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and $806.78 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061503 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.