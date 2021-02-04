Unibright Trading 46.9% Higher This Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $142.18 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.01144962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.94 or 0.04533744 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

