Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Lumentum stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,512 shares of company stock worth $4,807,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

