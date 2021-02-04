Ccore Trading Up 28.6% Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $16,202.96 and approximately $50.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.01144962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.94 or 0.04533744 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

