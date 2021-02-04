Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Insiders bought 33,831 shares of company stock worth $378,975 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

