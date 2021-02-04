Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $50.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $934.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 557.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

