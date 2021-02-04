DeFinition Price Up 20.2% This Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFinition has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $116.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DZIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.