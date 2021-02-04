Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $290.05 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Verge has a market cap of $290.05 million and approximately $29.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00395979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,427,364,866 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

