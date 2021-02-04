Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Prologis, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

