Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.77. Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 542,281 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Luke Anthony Norman sold 167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,687,500. Also, Director W. Barry Girling sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$267,750.

Get Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$145.38 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.