Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.22. Stratabound Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 42,393 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Culvert property that covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory; and McIntyre Brook Project, which is located in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.