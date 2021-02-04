Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATVK opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Ameritek Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

