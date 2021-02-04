Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ATVK opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Ameritek Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
About Ameritek Ventures
