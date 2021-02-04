Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $210.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

