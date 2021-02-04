Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.