Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 402.3 days.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.33. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

