Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.21.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.