Equinox Gold Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.