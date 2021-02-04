Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $123.33 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

